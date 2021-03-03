Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

OVV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. 3,281,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.