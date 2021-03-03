Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

