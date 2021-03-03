Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.01. Extended Stay America reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,926. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.