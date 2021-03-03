Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,551 shares of company stock worth $29,248,022 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $689,483,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.59.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

