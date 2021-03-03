Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Announce -$0.94 EPS

Analysts expect that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($3.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($4.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of ALLK opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,249,000 after acquiring an additional 211,528 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 714,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Allakos by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $39,718,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.