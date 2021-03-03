Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. AAR reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. AAR’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918 over the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AAR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AAR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

