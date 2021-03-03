Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $33,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 435,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.