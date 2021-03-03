XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

XPEL stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. XPEL has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,500 shares of company stock worth $9,239,785. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

