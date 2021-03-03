Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Shares of XERS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. 27,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,607. The company has a market cap of $251.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

