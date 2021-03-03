Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XNCR. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of XNCR opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after acquiring an additional 247,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xencor by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

