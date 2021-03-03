XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE XFLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,348. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26.

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.