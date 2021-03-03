W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 6.2% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.42. 3,737,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 3,734,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $484.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W&T Offshore by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

