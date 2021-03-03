W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 6.2% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.42. 3,737,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 3,734,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $484.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.16.
About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.
See Also: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.