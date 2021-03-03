Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
