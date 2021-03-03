Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,753.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,195.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $201,705.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.