Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Workhorse Group traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 26,857,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 23,648,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

