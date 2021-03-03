WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the January 28th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. Analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.