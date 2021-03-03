Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $5,559.36

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,559.36 ($72.63) and last traded at GBX 5,546.84 ($72.47), with a volume of 73673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,310 ($69.38).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,395.07 ($57.42).

Get Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,666.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,088.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Company Profile (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.