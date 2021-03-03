WINk Achieves Market Cap of $65.72 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. WINk has a total market cap of $65.72 million and $7.11 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

