Wing (WING) Price Hits $25.01 on Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Wing has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $25.01 or 0.00048152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $25.08 million and $4.32 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.34 or 0.00482031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00072754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00078289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00078977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00054624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.77 or 0.00473234 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,502,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,002,730 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

