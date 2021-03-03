William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,608,603.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

