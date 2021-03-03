William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intuit in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

INTU opened at $401.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.57. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $283,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,469,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Intuit by 14.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold 5,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,986 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

