William Blair Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $217.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.39 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.32 and its 200 day moving average is $219.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

