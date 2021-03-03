WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Issues Earnings Results

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Shares of WHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,018. The stock has a market cap of $303.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

