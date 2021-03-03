Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.20

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.17, with a volume of 1940805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.73%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

