Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt downgraded Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

