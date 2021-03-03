WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Credit Suisse Group

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.19.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE:WEX opened at $215.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts expect that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,297 shares of company stock worth $30,394,513 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.