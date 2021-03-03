WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE WRK opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

