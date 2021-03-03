Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

NYSE ED opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

