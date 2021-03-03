Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 959,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after buying an additional 84,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 35,864 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $65.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

