Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 81 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 295,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 181,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 109,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $160.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

