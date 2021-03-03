Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $179.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.