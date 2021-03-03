Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 469 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after buying an additional 148,905 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

AXP stock opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $112.95. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $140.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

