Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. 8,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

