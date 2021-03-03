Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408,237 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $27,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

