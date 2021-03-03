Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.28% of Trex worth $124,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after acquiring an additional 298,570 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,852 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

