Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 404.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965,012 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $116,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,784,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after buying an additional 1,617,832 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,408,000 after buying an additional 987,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

