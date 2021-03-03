Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $127,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 96,605 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 436,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

