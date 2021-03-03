Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,268 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.47% of Edison International worth $112,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after buying an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,982,000 after buying an additional 2,179,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,494,000 after buying an additional 69,271 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after buying an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,365,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,450,000 after buying an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Edison International stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

