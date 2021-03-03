Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 155,220 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $139,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $216.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.74 and a 200-day moving average of $211.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

