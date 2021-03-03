Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 239,713 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,713 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Atkore International Group worth $120,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. Atkore International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

