Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bombardier (BDRBF)

Bombardier (OTCMKTS: BDRBF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2021 – Bombardier was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/16/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $0.55 to $0.65. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Bombardier had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/12/2021 – Bombardier was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/12/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.40 to $0.85. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Bombardier had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $0.75 to $0.65. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $0.43 to $0.55. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Bombardier had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/4/2021 – Bombardier was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. Bombardier Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

Get Bombardier Inc alerts:

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.