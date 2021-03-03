Wedbush Weighs in on C3.ai, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of C3.ai in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

AI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in C3.ai by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in C3.ai by 938.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in C3.ai by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

