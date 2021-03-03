Wedbush Securities Inc Acquires 14,439 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 14,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $76,093.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 2,499 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $14,669.13.

On Monday, February 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 13,880 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $82,863.60.

On Friday, February 19th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 20,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 194 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $919.56.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $109.75.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $105.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 251 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $1,051.69.

On Monday, January 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $972.50.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $935.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $907.50.

Shares of JMP stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. JMP Group LLC has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. On average, analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

