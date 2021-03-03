Wedbush Comments on C3.ai, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C3.ai in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

AI traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $100.10. 28,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,550,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,499,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

