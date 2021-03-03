WAX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. WAX has a total market capitalization of $122.99 million and $1.48 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037484 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,704,378,942 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,841,280 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

