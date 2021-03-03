Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541,764 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $65,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $828,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,563,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,870 shares of company stock worth $9,161,641. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:WD opened at $102.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.