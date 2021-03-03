W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives $64.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CL King boosted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

GRA traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.54. 218,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.48 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

