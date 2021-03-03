W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $80.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00.

WRB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.63.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $72.25.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,624,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,278.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 131,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 122,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 44,664 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.