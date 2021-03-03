vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Down 6%

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) were down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,857,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,659,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $186.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -2.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

