Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.68–0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-529 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.93 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRM. Truist began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.62.

Shares of VRM traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,800. Vroom has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34.

In other news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,430.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888 in the last three months.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

