voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Short Interest Up 333.3% in February

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the January 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
voxeljet stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.46. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.
voxeljet Company Profile
