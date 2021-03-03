voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Short Interest Up 333.3% in February

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the January 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

voxeljet stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.46. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

